Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon: Scholarship fund worth FCFA 18M to be distributed to outstanding students in Donga Mantung, NW

Published on 07.10.2020 at 13h21 by journalduCameroun

Pupils in Misaje, Donga Mantung NW region (c) copyright

Pupils and students of Donga Mantung Division, North West region of Cameroon who recorded outstanding results in the FSLC and the GCE exams in the grammar, commercial, technical and vocational education will be awarded scholarships ranging between FCFA 50 to 150,000.

The distribution of the scholarship fund begins this Wednesday October 7 in Misaje sub-division.

The process will continue tomorrow Thursday October 8 in Ako and end on Friday in Ndu sub-division.

The Donga Mantung scholarship fund which is at its final phase is an initiative of Fuh Calistus Gentry, elite of the Division?

It target pupils and students with the best results in the First School Living Cirtificate, FSLC and the GCE exams in the Grammar, vocational, technical and commercial education.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top