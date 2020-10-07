Cameroon: Scholarship fund worth FCFA 18M to be distributed to outstanding students in Donga Mantung, NW

Published on 07.10.2020 at 13h21 by journalduCameroun

Pupils and students of Donga Mantung Division, North West region of Cameroon who recorded outstanding results in the FSLC and the GCE exams in the grammar, commercial, technical and vocational education will be awarded scholarships ranging between FCFA 50 to 150,000.

The distribution of the scholarship fund begins this Wednesday October 7 in Misaje sub-division.

The process will continue tomorrow Thursday October 8 in Ako and end on Friday in Ndu sub-division.

The Donga Mantung scholarship fund which is at its final phase is an initiative of Fuh Calistus Gentry, elite of the Division?

It target pupils and students with the best results in the First School Living Cirtificate, FSLC and the GCE exams in the Grammar, vocational, technical and commercial education.