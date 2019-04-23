Cameroon: School proprietor kidnapped in Bamenda

The proprietor of the Saint Frederick Comprehensive High School Bamenda, North West region was on Tuesday April 23 kidnapped by armed, sources say.

Mubang Michel was kidnapped on campus when close to half a dozen armed men stormed the campus on Tuesday afternoon surrendering the gateman at gun point before heading to the proprietor’s office, sources said.

The armed men fired shots in the air to to threaten the population before making way with the proprietor to a location yet to be identified, sources added.

The incident caused confusion on campus as students immediately fled for safety while security officers arrived the campus later to take stock of the incident and open investigations.

For the moment, no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnap and it is not clear if a ransom has been demanded.