Cameroon: School resumes nationwide amid COVID-19 pandemic

Millions of students and pupils nationwide returned to classrooms this Monday October 5 which is also observed as World teachers Day within a context marked by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed 420 persons in the country.

Apart from their usual school material, including bags, books, pens, pencils to name but these, students and pupils who resumed classes this Monday October 5 had one thing in common, facemasks on plus hydro-alcoholic gels either in their bags or in their hands as recommended by the Government to protect themselves from the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a bit to ensure a safe and smooth kick off, the Government outlined a number of measures including the disinfection of school environments, the setting up of taps at the entrance of each school for washing of hands, the application of the two-shift system of education for those schools with less class rooms and the application of distant learning where necessary.

This resumption comes at a time when the country is still working on eradicate the Coronavirus pandemic which has had unprecedented consequences on the education sector.

It prevented students and pupils from completing the 2019/2020 school year, forcing authorities to close down schools on March 18 and open on June 1 only for those of examination classes.

Apart from the two English-speaking regions where the turn out of students and pupils in schools was relatively timid, school resumption was effective in the rest of the regions.