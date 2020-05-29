Cameroon/School resumption amid COVID-19: No child will be exposed on campus – Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo

Cameroon’s Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo has told parents not to be afraid to allow their children return to amphitheatres come June 1 varsity reopening because all sanitary measures have been put in place to ensure they are safe.

Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo made the assurance Friday in Yaounde after a working session with rectors and vice chancellors of State universities in the country.

The session which had to do with assessing measures put in place to guarantee a risk free June I reopening for university students was chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

Speaking to the press after the session, the Higher education boss maintained all universities are ready to apply barrier measures including the daily decontamination of amphitheatres and study grounds, the respect of spacing norms and the installation of sanitary kits.

He further assured parents that the health security of the children on campuses will be the top priority of the Government.

He thus invited students to return to amphitheatres come June 1 without any fear of contracting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Though the Minister appears to be optimistic about this school resumption, many still doubt its outcome amidst an upsurge of Coronavirus cases in the country.