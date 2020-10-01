Cameroon: School resumption fever slowly gathering pace in NW Region

Life › Education

Before now four years ago all the travel agencies were heading towards the North West region believed to be the seat of the best academic institutions.

As October 5th draws closer, the story is the reverse. Of recent, all the travel agencies in Bamenda  are  flooded with passengers, Students and parents struggling to transfer their children to safer regions to study due to the uncertainty  caused by the socio-political crisis.

Transport fare is almost doubled for passengers traveling out of the region. With many paying about 8000CFA to Yaounde instead of the normal 6000frs.

“I  have been to these park now for 3days and I’m still unable to pay and get a ticket to travel with my children to Yaounde” said Patience Beri.

She added that nothing can stop her from traveling  because her children’s  education is her top priority. Many have resorted to hiring private cars to carry them to Bafoussam believed to be an easier way to get them out of the North West.

The region is left to  the few  courageous parents  and even those still believing in the best academic Institutions in Bamenda.

The Bamenda commercial avenue is yet to reflect the yester years  of back to school in the region Where books and other academic gagets floaded the streets.Due to the situation in the region, parents are  buying assorted dresses for their kids instead of the normal prescribed uniforms for the various institutions.

It is the wish of many in the city of Bamenda to see children enjoy the beautiful school days void of threats and kidnappings.As at now, despite the  several meetings by the education stakeholders aiming at getting children  back to school, preparation at the level of parents who can’t afford to sent  their children out of the region is quite timid.

Many prefer to do it secretly for various reasons meanwhile the courageous ones are spotted in the various Markets buying school needs for their children.Ikena Bless is dealer in books and other  school accessories in the Bamenda main market, he is optimistic that he will sell better than last year.He is expecting more of his stock from Nigeria to meet up with the increasing demand.

Meanwhile there is zero  pressure at the various tailoring worshops that Cameroon Insider visited.Peter Nsom a tailor in Bamenda who  says assorted dresses have replaced school uniforms, hence there  is no demand for for this prestigious identity.Just like Peter, Dorothy Shey deals in school pullovers and  says her domain is dead.She barely survives from supplies that she sends  to other regions.

Despite all these setbacks, back to school campaigns have doubled in various municipalities in the region.Apart from various meetings and preparations at the level of the delegations, Elites, Mayors and Members of Parliament are taking the lead in the back to school campaign.

With the most recent being the  member of Parliament for Bafut/Tubah Agho Oliver who has wiped the tears of Orphans and the vulnerable in his municipality.Whereas in Widikum , just like Fundong in Boyo, parents are taking the lead in clearing  school campuses. Admissions are ongoing in many schools around the region whose doors  have been closed since 2016 .

