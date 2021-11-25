Cameroon schools face toilet scarcity, Education Minister laments

› Health

Published on 25.11.2021 at 16h08 by JournalduCameroun

More than 200 colleges and high schools in Cameroon are without toilets or decent rest rooms, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga has lamented.

The Secondary Education Minister revealed the figures last weekend during an address by videoconference to mark the World Toilet Day, commemorated on November 19 each year.

Before her address last Friday, the Secondary Education Minister visited some schools in the nation’s capital to assess the hygiene and sanitation conditions of their toilets.

According to Minister Nalova Lyonga, the situation remains very preoccupying with the health of students at risk.

Rolling out the figures, she revealed out of 3,891 government schools visited in the past year, about 198 of them do not have toilets while in the private sector, 96 private schools out of 1,226 visited do not have toilets.

As a result, the students are left on their own when they rush to answer nature’s call while at school, the Minister lamented.

“When you receive strangers in your home, if they don’t go into the living room, they’ll go to the bathroom. These are places that provide information on who you are, on how you live ”, declared Pauline Nalova Lyonga, to denounce this state of affairs, not without calling on the educational community to better maintain these spaces of relief, so as to always maintain in a healthy environment on school campuses.

In line with the clean school campaigns launched last year, the Minister of Secondary Education called on all school heads to ensure their communities have decent places to relief themselves on campus.

