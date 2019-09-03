Cameroon: Schools in West region open Anglophone sections to accommodate IDS

Some schools in Cameroon’s West region are reported to have introduced Anglophone sections in order to accommodate internally displaced students from the North West and South West regions of the country.

According to reports, most education stake holders in the West region of the country have introduced the Anglophone sections in their schools.

This move is aimed at accommodating the reportedly increasing number of internally displaced pupils and students in that part of the country.

One of such schools in Bafoussam has been identified as College Voltaire, having as Principal Christophe Fotso. According to this education stake holder, he and the staff could not remain indifferent to the urgent call and need for education.

Since the start of the socio-political crisis in the North West and South regions of the country, education has been compromised at all levels. Some students and pupils were left with no other option but to flee to Francophone zones where they could study in peace and serenity.