Cameroon: Schools, new breeding ground for COVID-19

The Littoral and West Regions have recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, the Ministry of Public Health has announced.

Ten months into the fight against the COVID-19 in Cameroon, the country has witnessed a significant success with a 95 percent recovery rate from the over thousand cases recorded so far.

However, there has been a significant rise of cases in the past weeks with 500 new cases and two deaths recorded last week, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Public Health.

However, most of these new figures that have popped up emanate from the Littoral and West Regions where several cases were recorded in schools, Dr Alain Georges Etoundi Mballa, Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health revealed at the daily press briefing on the epidemiological situation.

“Close to ten months in the fight against the pandemic, we have already hit the 25,000 mark of positive cases and encouraging results with a recovery rate of 95 percent….however, new breeding grounds of contaminations have been identified in schools in the Littoral and West Regions,” Dr Etoundi Mballa said.

Last month, dozens of students tested positive at a couple of schools in the Douala V municipality while cases were equally recorded in Penka Michel in the West Region of Cameroon.

He equally frowned at the non respect of barrier measures in public places since the gradual return to normal life.

“The increase of the number of cases in the past weeks in proof that the COVID-19 is far from over. This deplorable situation is explained by the fact that there are more and more social interactions as the end-of-year feasts approach,” he said.

According to the latest statistics released on December 11 by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, the country now has 25,087 confirmed cases, 443 deaths, 23,851 recoveries, 793 active cases, a 95 percent recovery rate and 50 patients in the specialized centres with two under oxygen assistance.