Cameroon: Schools reinforce barrier measures against COVID-19

Several schools across the country have reinforced barrier measures on and off campus as the threat of a second wave of the COVID-19 virus looms.

It is the case with the Gada-Mabanga secondary school in Ngaoundere, Adamawa Region, where school officials organised a mass test campaign.

The over 350 students who took the test all returned negative results as officials of the school continue to stress on the respect of barrier measures. The Principal of the school has warned students and teachers who fail to respect barrier measures could be suspended or dismissed.

Same strict measures have been taken at the Terenstra Bilingual College in Bertoua where the Principal, Reverend Sister Anne Janvier Zobo has made it compulsory for staff of the institution to take COVID-19 test before stepping foot on campus. She has equally warned no student or teacher will be allowed on campus without a face mask.

In Douala, authorities of a school, Ecole Maternelle d’Application, Group I and II, were forced to shut their doors after at least ten teachers reportedly tested positive of the virus.