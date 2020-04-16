Cameroon: Schools to reopen on 1st of June 2020

Cameroon’s Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has announced that schools will resume on the 1st of June, 2020 in all educational establishments across the country after they were closed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last March 18.

The Prime Minister made the declaration this Thursday April 16 in Yaounde, at the end of an interministerial meeting on the evaluation of the implementation of Government’s anti-COVID-19 measures.

According to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, this decision taken by the Head of State H.E Paul Biya is subject to change depending on the evolution of the pandemic in the country.

The Prime Minister equally made two other important announcements; the extension of Government’s anti-COVID-19 measures by five new days and the urgent finalization of the study to assess the impact of the Coronavirus on the national economy and an urgent determination of accompanying measures to be implemented to support the most affected sectors as well as the most fragile households.