Cameroon: SDF bigwig rubbishes post dialogue caravan

The government of Cameroon has dispatched two different teams to the North West and South West Regions to preach peace and sensitise the population on the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

The teams made up of politicians, civil society actors, religious and opinion were presented in Bamenda and Buea at the weekend as they set out to work

However, some members of the caravan say they were appointed without consultation and have thus turned their back to the initiative

This is the case with Barrister Henry Kemende, Senator of the Social Democratic Front who says he was not part of the Major National Dialogue and sees no reason why his name has been included in the dialogue caravan.

“This type of appointment without consultation, Hmmmmmmmmh!!!!! What’s more, I never participated at the so called Major National Dialogue, for personal good reasons. How can I conveniently take part at a campaign for its resolutions?,” Senator Kemende wondered.

“Please, as a Law-Maker, I’m not interested in political campaigns about things which are supposed to be made laws. I’m waiting for the bills in Parliament. It is high time we don’t celebrate an empty calabash. Let’s first have a taste of the supposed wine inside through bills in Parliament.