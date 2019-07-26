Cameroon: SDF blames gov’t for Kondengui protests

The protest by inmates at the Kondengui Central Prison that led to several persons injured and the destruction of property is a result of the government’s inability to anticipate and manage a crisis, the Social Democratic Front has said.

At least 177 inmates have been taken into custody as security forces investigate the caause of the protests that led to several material damage on Monday.

The Social Democratic Front said it visited the prison to take stock of the situation and can only blame the government for letting the situation in prisons in Cameroon to degeenerate.

In a communiqué signed by the Regional Chairman of the SDF for the Centre region Emmanuel Ntonga, the party blamed the government for poor management of penitentiary facilities in the country especially the Kondengui prison that was constructed to host 800 inmates but now have over 5000 with about 90 percent still awaiting trial.

The SDF used the opportunity to call on the government to realease all those who are still “arbitrarily” detained in the Kondengui prison and acccelerate procedures for those whose matters are still pending.