Cameroon: SDF boycott opening session of Parliament

The Social Democratic Front party of Ni John Fru Ndi has boycotted the opening plenary session of the November Parliamentary sittings that held yesterday in Yaounde over the non-implementation of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

At the opening of the third ordinary session at Cameroon’s Upper house of Parliament yesterday, the seats reserved to Senators of the Social Democratic Front opposition party were all empty.

This situation follows a recent threat from the party to boycott this November Parliamentary session if the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue are not put on the table.

“We just abstained because it seems like the issue of the outcome of the Major National Dialogue has been put in shelves. We want it to come out” One of the SDF Senators said to the press yesterday.

Before the holding of the Major National Dialogue, the party had stressed the need for the crisis in the North West and South West regions to be discussed in Parliament and properly addressed.

After the Major National Dialogue, they reiterated their stance and during a session of the party’s National Executive Committee that took place last weekend, they threatened to boycott the Parliamentary sessions if the resolutions arrived at were not tabled.

The party has equally threatened to boycott Legislative and Municipal elections if the crisis is not resolved.