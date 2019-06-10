Cameroon : SDF calls for transitional gov’t to solve Anglophone crisis

The Social Democratic Front has called for the putting in place of a governent of transition that will seek solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Thi is one of the major resolutions taken by the party at the weekend during a meeting of its National Executive Committee that held at the Yaounde residence of the Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi.

« (The SDF) asks for a transitional government to be put in place to resolve the civil war that is wrecking the foundation of the nation , since the Biya regime has clearly shown it is part of the problem for which we held him entirely responsible, » the SDF said in the final communique at the end of the NEC meeting.

The party said it had proposed the services of the Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi to the Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute during his visit to the North West region, to negotiate a ceasefire that will in the North West and South West regions that will pave the way for an all inclusive dialogue.

With concerns recently growing on the party’s participation at upcoming elections despite the security concerns in the North West and South West regions, the SDF reiterated its position, stating no election can take place in such conditions and urged authorities to concentrate at resolving the crisis before any elections.