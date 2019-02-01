Cameroon: SDF cancels protest march in Yaounde

The Social Democratic Front has finally cancelled a protest march that was initially scheduled to take place today in Yaounde.

The Chairman of the SDF for the Centre Region Emmanuel Ntonga called on party supporters in the region to stay home today after the Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi Jean Claude Tsila banned all public activities with a political undertone.

The SDF initially scheduled the march alongside that of a group that had been granted authorisation to march and denounce the protests last weekend in the country and the diaspora that saw protesters invade Cameroon’s embassies in Paris and Berlin.

The SDF said the decision to grant an authorisation for such a march was descriminatory given that administrative authorities are quick to ban an groupings by opposition parties.

SDF Centre Regional Chairman Emmanuel Ntonga called on authorities to shun all descriminatory practices and allow all parties to express themselves.