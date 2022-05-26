Cameroon: SDF Celebrates 32 years Of Existence

In a climate of appeasement and remobilisation, the SDF will award distinctions to militants who have distinguished themselves during its 32 years of existence

The Social Democratic Front SDF is 32 years old. This is an opportunity for its founder and militants to mark a festive pause on May 26, 2022. This pause will allow Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi and his militants to evaluate the road travelled and make commitments for the future. In Yaounde, the political capital of Cameroon, the Central regional branch is organising a ceremony at its headquarters in the Olezoa district to mark this anniversary.

On the menu of this ceremony, the organising committee is planning speeches; the awarding of distinctions to 15 militants; workshops to reflect on the genesis of the party; the presentation of the balance sheet and the making of commitments for the future. In addition to these activities, the party’s leaders in the regions and throughout the country will take advantage of the occasion to remobilise the militants.

The commemoration of the 50th edition of the Cameroon Unity Day on May 20, 2022 has shown divisions within the Sdf. While the regional presidents called for a boycott of the parade in the Centre, Littoral and elsewhere, the national president gave the green light. In a committee signed on May 19, 2022, Ni John Fru Ndi who has been at the helm of the party for 32 years, authorized the militants to participate in the parade. The two sides of the argument led to a two-tiered mobilisation.

All in all, the Sdf has left its mark on the political scene in Cameroon. Created on May 26, 1990 in Bamenda, the party has risen to the head of the Cameroonian opposition until the presidential election of October 7, 2018. Ni Fon Fru Ndi, its president, was the main challenger to Paul Biya, President of the Republic and founding president of the Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (Rdpc). In 1992 with 35.9% of the votes against 39.9% for Paul Biya. In 2004 with 17.4 against 70.8 for Paul Biya; in 2011 with 10.7% against 78% for Paul Biya.

Since 2016, the party has been weakened by the security crisis in the North-West and South-West regions where it had more strength. The Sdf still has five deputies in the National Assembly after the February 2020 legislative elections.