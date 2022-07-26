Cameroon: SDF Chairman Acknowledges ‘Mbouda declaration”

The Chairman acknowledged before the SDF NEC that the grievances contained in the ‘Mbouda Declaration‘ were relevant. By this attitude, the national chairman of this opposition party tried to lift the blockade imposed by the 27 signatories of the ‘Mbouda Declaration’ who threatened the work of the NEC if the body did not examine their desiderata beforehand.

These were contained in a declaration of 22 June against the Chairman’s appointments to the NEC and the Shadow Cabinet, the parallel government of the SDF. According to the signatories of the document, on June 16, Ni John Fru Ndi made co-optations in violation of the party’s texts, notably Article 18.5 of the SDF constitution which states that appointments to these bodies must first be presented to the NEC for validation.

To this end, MP Emmanuel Yoyo, who is also the National Secretary for Financial Affairs of the party, moved a motion to suspend the proceedings. The aim was that, since the case of the newly appointed members was still pending, they should wait outside the meeting room, as they were not yet full members of the NEC.

After more than two hours of debate, the issues raised by the ‘Mbouda Declaration’ were finally sent to the Legal Affairs Department for consideration. This, for some activists, is a way for the Chairman to sweep the issue under the carpet, as all the new members were fully seated during the NEC.

For the rest, the NEC ratified the renewal processes of the party base. Only the Northern region did not carry out these operations. The process of renewing the organs in this region was entrusted to Jean Michel Nintcheu. The NEC noted that “the NEC Commission in charge of the Northern Region has not started the work assigned to it to date, without any tangible reason or apology”. As a result, “the said commission headed by Hon. Nintcheu Jean Michel is dissolved.