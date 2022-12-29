Cameroon : SDF Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi Announces Political Retirement

The president of the Social Democratic Front uttered his wish of handing over the management of his party to the new generation from the next congress.

A little more time and the historical opponent of President Paul Biya will leave the top management of the Social Democratic Front (SDF). He will just remain a special adviser. The 81-year-old politician made the statement on December 28, 2022, during a press briefing given at his house in Bamenda in the North West region.

After three years of absence due to health problems, the son of the locality of Baba II is back in his political base with this announcement.

The news will certainly relieve honorable Jean Michel Nintcheu. The president of the regional executive bureau of the SDF for the Littoral region requested a few days ago, the resignation of the chairman as president of the party.

The announcement of the latter hence sounds like the answer to this request. But for years now, Ni John Fru Ndi has been trying to pass the leadership to the new generation. This was already seen during the presidential election of October 7, 2018 where for the first time since the creation of the party in 1990, he decided to no longer be a candidate on behalf of the SDF. It was MP Joshua Osih who was the bearer.

Thus, listening to the chairman who came out second in the 1992 presidential election with 36% of the votes behind Paul Biya’s 40%, his return to Bamenda does not primarily target political objectives. It is first to observe a medical rest, then to carry the message of peace in a region in crisis since 2016.

In this last chapter, Ni John Fru Ndi underscores that war is not a good thing. He therefore calls on young separatists entrenched in the bush to lay down their arms and participate in the work of national construction.