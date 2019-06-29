Cameroon: SDF confirms Ni John Fru Ndi’s abduction

The Social Democratic Front has confirmed its Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi was kidnapped on Friday June 28 in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

The shadow cabinet minister for communication of the SDF Jean Robert Waffo confirmed the abduction in a communiqué.

“The National President of the SDF, Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi was kidnapped by unidentified men (on Friday) afternoon around 15h30,” Jean Robert Waffo said.

“The kidnappers entered his Ntarikon residence, fired in the air and shot n his body guard. The Chairman who was inside his house came out to find out what was happening and was then imediately taken away by the armed me to an unknown destination.

“The SDF will update the national and international public on any development on this atest kidnapping which comes two moths after the 27 April (when the Chairman was first kidnapped).