Cameroon: SDF denounces partiality shown by governor of Centre region in drafting out list of delegations to meet PM

The Social Democratic Front, SDF has denounced the great presence of CPDM militants in the list of representatives of the Centre region to meet with PM Dion Ngute in consultative talks ahead of National dialogue drafted by Governor Naseri Paul Bea.

In a release issued over the weekend, the President of the SDF Centre, Emmanuel Ntonga denounces what he has described as partiality shown by the Governor of the Centre region, Nasseri Paul Bea in the list of representatives of the centre region for preparatory consultations ahead of the major national dialogue, slated to hold from the 30th to the 4th of October 2019.

According to Emmanuel Ntonga’s release, this situation could hinder the success of the major national dialogue and consequently that of the Anglophone crisis rocking Cameroon’s North West and South West region.

As such, he has called on the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute to reject the list of delegations from the Centre region so that the spirit and philosophy of the dialogue remains.