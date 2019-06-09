Cameroon: SDF divided over participation at future elections

The Nationel Executive Committee meeting of the Social Democratic Front opened in Yaounde on Saturday June 8 as the party seeks to take important decisions with regards to national life.

Though the meeting is held behind closed doors, sources at the party say one of the major item on Saturday’s agenda was the party’s participation at the upcoming Municipal, Legislative and Regional elections.

While some members in the meeting tabled proposals on how to prepare for the elections, others raised an objection citing the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The SDF has threatened on several occasions to boycott future elections if the crisis in the North West and South West regions is not solved and this is the position adopted by many elected officials from the two regions who fear they might relinquish office in case of any elections.

Most of them have been internally displaced in the other regions and have not gone back to their constituencies since the escalation of the crisis and do not see how they will go back for campaigns in the present security situation.

Discussions continue today as the party is also seeking to draft out proposals that could help solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions. One of such proposals is a ten-state federation given that the party has always stood for federalism since its creation.