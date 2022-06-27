Cameroon- SDF: Felix Agbor Nkongho Declines Ni John Fru Ndi’s Appeal

That is why, “I respectfully decline this appointment; I cannot accept this appointment,” he concludes.

He said that for the past six years, my people, your people, our people, have been subjected to serious human rights violations every day in a bloody conflict that partisan politics has not managed to avoid. This politics has not yet been able to resolve this conflict and it remains very reluctant to do so. Yet, for him, the urgent need is to defend the rights of his millions of victims. And to succeed in his fight, Felix Agbor Nkongo believes that he needs a good dose of impartiality and objectivity.

Felix Agbor Nkongo will not sit in the governing bodies of the Social Democratic Front . Appointed to the Shadow cabinet, the most important decision-making body of the party, the lawyer has declined the offer of the historic opponent, Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi. For the lawyer, sitting in this party which has as its stronghold the Anglophone zone of Cameroon, would be a way to limit his freedom.

THE LETTER ADRESSED TO NI JOHN FRI NDI

Nkongho Felix Agbor (Balla)

CHRDA -Buea

18 June 2022

National Secretariat

Social Democratic Front (SDF)

Cameroon

Subject: My appointment as a member of the SDF Shadow Cabinet

Sir,

Thank you for requesting me for a position in the ‘shadow’ cabinet of your party. I feel very honoured. I learnt of this appointment when I arrived in Cameroon from the United States of America where I had just received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award.

When I arrived in Cameroon, I was entangled in the election of the Bar Council and was unable to meet with you despite numerous attempts through a third party.

I regret to inform you, however, that I am unable to accept this appointment.

The political history of Cameroon cannot be written without a special place for you, your party the SDF and its unsung heroes and heroines.

Even the minor improvements in our ailing democratic practice over the past three decades are largely attributable to the dynamism and leadership of the SDF. Thank you for your service.

Mr. Chairman, times have changed a lot since the 1990s.

The new challenges facing our people require new solutions and new approaches.

When teachers joined lawyers of Anglophone origin to protest against the status quo, our struggle for Anglophone rights unjustly landed me in jail.

For six years now, my people, your people, our people, have been subjected daily to grave violations of their human rights in a brutal conflict that partisan politics has failed to avert and which has so far proved unable and unwilling to resolve.

My current priority is to promote and defend the human rights of those millions of victims who are otherwise dismissed by current politics in Cameroon.

It is my duty to remain objective, impartial and fully committed to this noble mission.

I therefore respectfully decline this appointment.

This country, for the time being, needs leaders capable of reaching out to all Cameroonians across party lines to work together for a better future.

This is the path I have chosen to follow.

It is a path that has been shaped by the blood of our people.

I take this opportunity to ask you to continue to raise your voices for all victims of gross human rights violations in Cameroon.

Sincerely

Nkongho Felix Agbor