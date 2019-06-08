Cameroon :SDF  holds crucial NEC meeting today in Yaounde

The Social Democratic Front, SDF is meeting in Yaounde today for the party’s National Executive Committee meeting which will run through to Monday.

The meeting enlarged to Members of Parliament, Senators and Mayors seeks to address crucial issues of the party goig forward.

The SDF has held an ambiguous position regarding the upcoming legislative, Municipal and Regional elections but this meeting should be able to clarify the party’s stance.

The crisis in the North West and South West regions will equally dominate talks at the two-day meeting as the party has previously indicated it will not go in for any election with the prevailing security crisis in the two regions.