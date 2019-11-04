Cameroon: SDF holds NEC meeting on Saturday

The Social Democratic Front, SDF has announced a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC for this weekend in Yaounde.

According to a release signed by the Secretary General of the party Jean Tsomelou, the meeting is “enlarged to sdf Mayors and Members of Parliament”.

Though the agenda of the meeting has not yet been disclosed, it is likely the party will discuss its participation as well as resolutions of the Major National Dialogue that took place last month in Yaounde.

The party is also set to discuss its participation at the Municipal, Legislative and Regional elections scheduled early next year.