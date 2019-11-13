Cameroon: SDF makes u-turn, announces participation in upcoming elections

The Social Democratic Front, SDF has recalled its decision not to participate in any election until the situation in the North West and South West regions is resolved and announced the party will run for the upcoming February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections.

In a communique, the National Chairman of the party, Ni John Fru Ndi calls on the current Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Municipal Councillors to prepare their candidature files for the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections.

He equally calls on every other party member who is up to date with his membership fee and wishes to present his/herself to constitute the candidature file as well in compliance with the Electoral code.

In the communique, Ni John Fru Ndi indicates that any elected party member who is not interested in the elections should immediately notify the regional executive for measures to be taken so as to replace him/her.

This decision comes some three months after the party had announced it will not participate in any elections until the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country is duly resolved.