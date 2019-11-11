Cameroon: SDF MP describes convening of electorate as suicidal

Hon Jean Michel Nintcheu, Member of Parliament of the Social Democratic Front has criticised President Biya’s decision to convene Legislative and Municipal elections, describing it as a suicidal act.

Reacting to the Head of State’s decision to convene the electorate on February 9, 2020, Hon Jean Michel Nintcheu disclosed it will deepen the Anglophone crisis rocking the two English speaking regions of the country.

“Biya has just poured oil on the fire of the country’s secessionist attempt. In this, there is no longer any doubt…” Hon Jean Michel Nintcheu said.

He further noted that President Paul Biya will be held responsible for the “eventual deterioration” of the county’s situation that will follow the Presidential decision.

“Biya will be held responsible for the very possible explosion that will occur as a result of this paranoid decree that was not urgently needed in this extremely sensitive period of our Nation’s life.”

On Sunday November 10, 2019, the Head of State Paul Biya signed a decree convening the electorate to the polls on February 9, 2020 for the legislatives and Municipal elections.

This decision has been acclaimed by some and criticised by others, most of whom have advanced the insecurity that looms in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon as enough reasons not to have convened the elections.