Cameroon – SDF : NEC Dismisses 33 Key Members

The Social democratic front (SDF) meeting in the National Executive Committee on Saturday, February 25 in Yaoundé removed 33 activists from its political party.

The new excluded are activists who have been victims of article 8.2, an SDF article that sanctions unruly activists of this political party. With as an emblematic figure, Jean Michel Nintcheu, deputy of the nation, regional president of the SDF in the Littoral.

He thus lost the first round of the tough battle in the succession struggle between him and Joshua Osih. In fact, over time, the SDF chairman, John Fru Ndi, has been unable to federate all minds around him or manage the dissensions that intervene in the life and evolution of any social organisation.

But what were these new party exclusions still worth for three or four elections? All were in decline. Unable to bring significant victories to the party. Now, they represent more balls than assets. For the president of the homeless, heavy surgery had to be done to block the advance of gangrene. Limit the breakage. This is what the chairman tried to do. The second step for the chairman is to find hungry young wolves that he can inject into the circuit to trigger a party revival. It has already started with the renewal of the NEC. It must continue with the field frameworks.

Jean Michel Nintcheu

In response, Jean Michel Nintcheu made an exit. The deputy has just sent a correspondence to the Secretary General of the National Assembly in which he asks to suspend the payments deducted from his salary on behalf of the homeless person. In addition, he calls for a legal examination of the situation within the office of the National Assembly of which he is a member.