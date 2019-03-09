Cameroon: SDF NEC meeting postponed to March 23

The Nationsl Executive Committee meeting of the Social Democratic Front initially scheduled to hold on March 16 has been pushed a week further, the party’s scribe has said.

The Secretary General of the party Jean Tsomelou did not give reasons for postponing the meeting but said it is enlarged to Mayors and Members of Parliament and urged all to attend.

The meeting that will be chaired by the party’s Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi will have as main agenda; “rearmament of party members for the upcoming polls”.

Since the poor show at the Presidential election where the party’s flag bearer Joshua Osih finished fourth, the SDF has since set its sights on recapturing lost glory by preparing for the upcoming legislative and Municipal elections.