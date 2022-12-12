Cameroon : SDF Points out Govt Loopholes , Calls for Action

The Social Democratic Front adopted these exhortations and condemnations among the resolutions of the December 10, 2022 National Executive Committee meeting.

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Front met last Saturday December 10th at the party’s headquarters in Yaounde. The meeting focused on issues related to the party of the historic opponent Ni John Fru Ndi, the life of the Cameroonian nation, as well as the world. At the end of the meeting led by the National Chairman of the opposition party, several resolutions were adopted. In resolutions relating to the national scene, the SDF called on the government in more than one way.

The Executive Committee of the party “calls on the government of Cameroon to take appropriate measures to reduce the burden of the rising cost of living on the daily lives of Cameroonians; condemns the lack of political will on the part of the government to monitor the execution of the budget and properly address the numerous financial scandals surrounding senior state officials; calls on the government to be accountable and transparent in the management of the emergency/miscellaneous funds in the state budget”, the report signed by the National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi, reads.

In the same document, the Executive Committee “urges the government to take meaningful political action to end the Anglophone crisis which has so destroyed the lives of many Cameroonians, especially the people of the North West and South West, and which has caused much suffering and hardship; calls on the government to change its strategy and take serious political action to address the deplorable and appalling security situation in the Adamaoua, East and Far North regions of the country,“.

In addition, within the party, in order to better conduct the renewal of the grassroots organs, the Committee has deposed all the regional executives. It has replaced them with the appointed coordinators.