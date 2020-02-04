Cameroon: SDF promises to construct modern market in Buea

The Social Democratic Front’s parliamentary candidate for the Buea Urban constituency has promised to build an ultra modern market in the city if he takes over on February 9.

Barrister IkomeNgongi made the promise at the weekend as he went to the Buea Central market to canvass for votes.

He told the traders at the Buea Central Market that they deserve a better place to do business and will provide it for them when he takes over thanks to their votes.

He said, his reig will be placed under accountability and frowned at promises made by politicians to contruct the Buea Central Market which according to him still remains a shadow of itself.

He equally promised to maintain farm-to-market roads so as to ease the transportation of goods and promised more employment shemes for the youth in the constituency.