The Social Democratic Front has convened an emergency meeting which takes place at the party’s headquarters in Yaounde today.

In a communiqué signed by Jean Tsomelou, Secretary General of the SDF, the meeting is open to all NEC members, Mayors and Parliamentarians.

The meeting starts at exactly 9am, Jean Tsomelou said without revealing the agenda of the day.

The party convened the meeting just hours after the Head of State summoned the electorates to the polls for February 9, 2020 for the Legislative and Municipal elections.

The party will likely discuss its position with regards to the election after previously threatening on Saturday to pull out of the November session of parliament if the crisis in the North West and South West Regions is not put on the table.