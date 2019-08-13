The Social Democratic Front has threatened to boycott the November session of parliament if the Head of State does not put an end to the ‘civil war’ in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Meeting at the weekend during a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, the said it is incumbent on the Head of State who declared war in these regions to put an end so that activities can return to normal.

In a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the party Ni John Fru Ndi, the party said it will hold back its elected representatives from the November session of parliament if the Head of State did not take measures to end the crisis.

The party also warned any attempt to organise upcoming elections without resolving the crisis in the North West and South West regions will be tantamount to separating the country.