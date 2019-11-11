Cameroon: SDF threatens to boycott parliamentary session

The Social Democratic Front, SDF has threatened to boycott November’s parliamentary session which kicks tomorrow in Yaounde.

Meeting in Yaounde at the weekend during a session of the party’s National Executive Committee, the party threatened to boycott parliamentary session if the resolutions of the Major National Dialogue are not put on the table.

The party has previously stressed for the crisis in the North West and South West Regions to be dicussed in parliament and have now reiterated their stance after the Major National Dialogue.

Their call came just 24 hours before the Head of State Paul Biya signed a decree convening the electorates for the Legislative and Municipal elections for February 9, 2020.