Cameroon: SDF to hold NEC meeting next weekend

The Social Democratic Front has announced an ordinary meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC to hold in Douala on August 10.

According to a communiqué signed by the Secretary General of the party Senator Jean Tsomelou, the meeting is open to Mayors, Parliamentarians and Senators and will be chaired by the Ni John Fru Ndi.

Though the order of the day was not revealed, sources say the party is set to continue discussing whether it will participate at upcoming elections in the present security context in the North West and South West regions.

The party will be meeting for the first time since the Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi was abducted in Bamenda and later released.