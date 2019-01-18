Cameroon: SDF to hold NEC meeting tomorrow

The Social Democratic Front, SDF will tomorrow, hold it’s first ordinary meeting of the National Executive Committee for the year 2019.

The meeting to take place at the residence of the party’s Chairman, John Fru Ndi at Nkolfoulou, will among other things evaluate the implementation of the road-map put in place after the October 7, 2018 Presidential election.

Going by reports, the road-map is intended to improve on the party’s dismal performance in the election. it will also be a forum to draw up strategies for the SDF to regain its political prominence in upcoming elections.

It would be recalled that after it’s poor performance at October 7 Presidential elections,the party’s Secretary General and other top officials organised a press conference to apologize for the the party’s poor performance.

Speaking to the press in Yaounde, the SDF officials say the party was cut off from its electoral stronghold due to the crisis-hit NW & SW regions.