Cameroon: SDF to protest against Cameroon’s Afcon withdrawal

The Social Democratic Front SDF has planned a peaceful protest against the decision of the Confederation of African Football to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations from Cameroon.

The protest planned for March 23 will is also aimed at decrying the unorthodox practices surrounding Cameroon’s buil up that led to Caf stripping the country of the hosting rights.

Littoral regional Chairman of the SDF Jean Michel Nintcheu said it is scandolous that heads of not rolled since the country was stripped off the hosting rights and they will be going to the streets to protest against this.

Thus the planned itinerary for the protes is Axe Lourd Bepanda, Entrée Bepanda, Carrefour Ange Raphael, Guinness Cameroon, and Palais de Justice Ndokoti where they will end.

However, it still remains to be seen if the Divisional Officer for Douala V will authorise the protest given that such initiatives have previously been banned.

Last week, the Confederation of African Football decided to award the hosting rights of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to Egypt after stripping Cameroon off the hosting rights in December.