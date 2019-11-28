Cameroon: SDF urges Biya to postpone twin elections until peace returns to NoSo

The Social Democratic Front party, SDF has called on the Head of State to either postpone the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections until peace returns to the country’s crisis-hit North West and South West regions or put an end to the crisis before the elections date if not, she will not be part of it.

Speaking at a press conference this Thursday in Yaounde, the National Vice President of the party, Hon. Joshua Osih advanced as reason the high level of insecurity that still prevails in the regions which has hindered some of its candidates to the twin elections from presenting themselves.

“As we speak, close to 30 of our supporters have been captured by secessionists simply because they tried to become candidates on an SDF list. We have had many other challenges as far as compiling the different documents in those two parts of Cameroon was concerned…” Joshua Osih said.

Disclosing that President Biya is the only one capable of putting an end to the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, Hon. Joshua Osih thus urged him to act before the February 9, 2020 twin elections or count his party out.

“The fact that we have submitted candidacy files does not mean that we will be there on the 9th of February. We remind Cameroonians that the only person capable of putting an end to the war in the North West and South West is President Biya alone, and what we hope is that he will do that before February 9. If he doesn’t, it will be impossible for us to participate in the elections because we don’t want bloodshed.” Joshua Osih further said.

He however reiterated the availability of the Social Democratic Front party to contribute to the peace process that would lead to the complete restoration of peace in the two English speaking regions of the country.