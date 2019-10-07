Cameroon: SDF urges Government to adopt Quebec special status model

The Social Democratic Front Party has urged the Government to adopt the Quebec special status model for the two English speaking regions of Cameroon as recommended at the just-ended Major National Dialogue.



In a statement issued yesterday, the party welcomes the recommendation of the Major National Dialogue that grants a special status to the North West and South West regions of Cameroon indicating the Quebec model appeals better to Cameroon.

“The implication of this grant of a special status to the North West and South West regions is that these regions shall have to enjoy autonomy characterised by constitutionally entrenched executive, legislative and judicial powers with an administrative set up that reflects the aspirations of the people of these two regions.”

“There are many autonomous territories in the world which are imbued with special status, but the Quebec model appeals more to Cameroon by virtue of a similar heritage.”

According to the SDF, if the above is taken into consideration, the House of Chiefs shall be reinstated, an elected governance restored across the politico-administrative machinery.

The recommendation to grant a special status to the two English speaking regions of Cameroon was tabled by the Decentralisation and Local Development Committee at the just-ended Major National Dialogue. It comes after some called for a return to a federation before and during the national event.