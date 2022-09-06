Cameroon – SDF : Voting Spurs Tumoil amongst Supporters

The voting of Executives of the Loum Electoral District, ended in disrray. The guardian post news paper reports supporters turned the site into a fighting ground.

The ongong nationwide reorganisation of the opposition Social Democratic Front, SDF party has ran into a storm in Loum, Moungo division of the Littoral region. Our source reported that things suddenly went out of hand when supporters belonging to different camps, started exchanging punches over allegations of widespread fraud and rigging. Hundreds of other supporters who were seemingly taken aback by the turn of events, were left speechless as the fighting went on.

GP also says the Election turned chaotic when the candidature of one of the aspirants to the post of chairperson of the SDF Loum Electoral District, was rejected by supporters of another faction, due to incompatibility. The candidacy of outgoing Loum Electoral District chairperson, who doubles as 3rd Deputy Mayor of Loum, was opposed. Some said it voilated the NEC resolutions held in May and July 2016, regarding post accumulation.

The Mayor of Loum Guy Kuate Wambo, another aspirant, also faulted the president of the SDF Loum renewal commission for lack of competence. ” No election will take place, we will wait for SDF top officials to descend to Loum for proper organization of the elections. Without them, nothing will happen here’‘. The mayor declares

Stressing on the legality of his candidacy, the 3rd deputy Mayor warned that the Mayor did not have the power to stop him from being candidate in the elections. ” Mayor Guy Wambo is powerless to stand against the Loum Elections, he not an SDF official he is just a Mayor”.

The ballot box and other electoral materials were said to have been destroyed as the party members and sympathizers traded blows and insults. The election process was suspended to avoid a bloody turn in the clash.