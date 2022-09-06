› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon – SDF : Voting Spurs Tumoil amongst Supporters

Published on 06.09.2022 at 12h24 by JDC

SDF elections 2018 Archive image

The voting of Executives of the Loum Electoral District, ended in disrray. The guardian post news paper reports supporters turned the site into a fighting ground.

The ongong nationwide reorganisation of the opposition Social Democratic Front, SDF party has ran into a storm in Loum, Moungo division of the Littoral region. Our source reported that things suddenly went out of hand when supporters belonging to different camps, started exchanging punches over allegations of widespread fraud and rigging. Hundreds of other supporters who were seemingly taken aback by the turn of events, were left speechless as the fighting went on.

GP also says the Election turned  chaotic when the candidature of one of the aspirants to the post of chairperson of the SDF Loum Electoral District, was rejected by supporters of another faction, due to incompatibility. The candidacy of  outgoing Loum Electoral District chairperson, who doubles as 3rd Deputy Mayor of Loum, was opposed. Some said it voilated the NEC resolutions held in May  and July 2016, regarding post accumulation.

SDF Supporters fighting

The Mayor of Loum Guy Kuate Wambo, another aspirant, also faulted the president of the SDF Loum renewal commission for lack of competence. ” No election will take place, we will wait for SDF  top officials to descend to Loum for proper organization of the elections. Without them, nothing will happen here’‘. The mayor declares

Stressing on the legality of his candidacy, the 3rd  deputy Mayor warned that the Mayor did not have the power to stop him from being candidate in the elections. ” Mayor Guy Wambo is powerless to stand against the Loum Elections, he not an SDF official he is just a Mayor”.

The ballot box and other electoral materials were said to have been destroyed as the party members and sympathizers traded blows and insults. The election process was suspended to avoid a bloody turn in the clash.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
mm Published on 01.08.2022

Mankon Museum

The Mankon Museum is an art and cultural museum located in Mankon Bamenda. The museum was inaugurated in 2006, and is situated at the entrance…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top