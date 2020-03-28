The Social Democratic Front has petitioned the Constitutional Council to cancel last Sunday’s partial Legislative rerun in the North West and South West Regions.

The Social Democratic Front submitted their petitions at the Constitutional Council on Thursday, on grounds the elections-management body Elecam moved some polling stations without the knowledge of the voters.

They thus want the elections cancelled in the ten constituencies in the North West Region and Lebialem in the South West Region.

Immediately after last Sunday’s Legislative rerun in parts of the North West and South West Regions, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji praised the conduct of the process and called on all political parties involved to wait for the results to be proclaimed by the Constitutional Council.