Cameroon: Search for traditional remedy for COVID-19 treatment intensifies

Published on 15.07.2020 at 17h55 by journalduCameroun

Tradi-practitioners in Cameroon are meeting in Yaounde to share ideas on how to come up with a traditional remedy to treat the deadly Coronavirus pandemic at time when the country records over fifteen confirmed cases.

The gathering is taking place at the Institute of Medical Research and Studies of Medicinal Plant in Yaounde under the chairmanship of the Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Dr Madeleine Tchuente alongside her Public Health counterpart, Dr Malachie Manaouda.

It comes after lawmakers who meeting in a special plenary sitting during the just ended June session of Parliament for the 2020 Legislative year called for a synergy to develop and valorise indigenous medicine.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and its multifarious and devastating health effects has really shown the limitations of modern medicine and thus made it necessary to complement modern medicine with indigenous medicine…” Those were the words from House Speaker, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

As a matter of fact, “Les Huiles Essentielles” of Mgr Samuel Kleda, Arch-bishop of the Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese which is reported to have relieved a good number of Coronavirus patients is a clear indication that indigenous medicine can effectively complement modern one.

