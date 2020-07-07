Cameroon: Search operations intensify after 3rd explosive device detonates in Yaounde

Security forces in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde have intensified sporadic search operations in neighbourhoods after a third explosive device detonated at Rond Point Damas last Thursday July 2, 2020, days after the first two detonated.

According to reports, Tuesday July 7 search operation took patrol teams to the Mokolo Elobi and Efoulan neighbourhoods.

In both areas, the population was advised to constantly be in possession of their identification documents, day and night and collaborate with security officers for the maintenance of peace and order.

Going about the operation, the security forces told the population they are in search of anything that could be used in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices and other criminal items.

On the 2nd of July 2020, an explosive device detonated at the Rond Point Damas neighbourhood in Yaounde, injuring four inhabitants, including one who is currently in a very critical condition.

This unusual incident occurred days after similar explosions took place at the Etoudi and Mini Ferme neighbourhoods, raising security concerns.

This has led to sporadic search operations in these affected neighbourhoods and many others, in a bid to track down suspects, individual dealing in drug trafficking and any chemical product which could help in the fabrication of improvised explosives.