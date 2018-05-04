Cameroon: Secondary Education Minister suspends 13 officials for fraud

Barely two months after her appointment as Minister of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga has just exercised a vibrant action against officials of her department, accused of various fraudulent actions.

In a decision taken on April 27 and made public last Thursday, the Minister has, in effect, decided to suspend 11 teachers from high schools, a delegate of secondary education and a senior staff member.

The decision concerns in particular the head teacher of the Ombessa high school in the Mbam and Inoubou division, the Director of the Elig Nkouma secondary school, the General Supervisor and Director of the Montatélé high school in the Lékié division. In the Northern regions, the General Supervisor of Mozogo High School in the Mayo Tsanaga Division (Far North Region), and Oumarou Guilva, the Principal of Guider High School (Northern Region) accused of public morality infringement public, has also been suspended. The duration of these suspensions has not been determined.

Out of all the sanctions imposed by Nalova Lyonga, observers hold the most resounding are undoubtedly those of the Delegate of Secondary Education, Marcel Mauger Bikanda and Mrs. Ayafor born Awoudou Adiza, Teacher at a teacher’s training school in Kumba. She is accused of having syphoned exam fees for the 2018 semester. Ms. Ayafor is also suspended for four months from her position as Head of studies and internships at the Bilingual High School.