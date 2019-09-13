Cameroon: Secondary Education Minister warns schools against sending home latecomers

The Minister of Secondary education Prof Nalova Lyonga has instructed that students should not be locked outside the school campuses for coming to school late.

She was speaking yesterday during her working visit to Cameroon’s Littoral region Douala after she had gone round some schools to ensure school has kicked off effectively.

“All the schools should take this as instruction, no student should be locked out of the school premises because he came late…” Minister Nalova said.

Minister Nalova then recommended measures school authorities could adopt to ensure the students do not take late coming as an excuse to stay away from school.

“Find a place within the school premises to keep those who are late until the time changes for the next lesson then they go in for their classes… If they are above 10 am, invite the parents to come and pick up the children.”

This instruction comes after it has been reportedly noticed that some students intentionally come late knowing fully well they won’t be granted access into the school premises and take this as an opportunity to absent from lessons.