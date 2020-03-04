Cameroon: Security forces apprehend 17 prison escapees

At least seventeen prisoners who attempted to escape from the Yagoua prison in the Far North Region have been apprehended and brought back by security forces.

The attempted prison break occured on Sunday, March when 26 prisoners took advantage of the lunch time to escape.

However, a vigilant warder on guard immediately fired warning shots alerting his colleagues who immediately mounted guard.

However, elements of the Yagoua Gendarmerie brigade as well as the Public Security Police post were immediately mobilised and started a man hunt that enabled them fish out the prisoners one after the other.

However, six others are nowhere to be found as invetigations and search operations continue to track them down.

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Mayo Danay Maliki Oumara accompanied by other administrative authorities got to the scene as he instructed security to be tightened around the city as well as at the borders of Yagoua to avoid the remaining six from leaving the locality. He called on the local population to collaborate with the forces of law and order in order to apprehended the prisoners on the run.

The prison break comes at a time when plans are underway to build a new prison in Yagoua in order to decongest the present detention facility which was constructed for 150 inmates but now hosts about 500.