A journalist working in Mamfe, South West Region of Cameroon has been arrested and detained by security forces, sources have confirmed.

Ojong Joseph, journalist with the Manyu Community Radio and The Advocate Newspaper was arrested on Sunday by security forces for allegedly taking pictures of the house of a police officer that was burnt at the weekend by suspected separatist fighters.

Other details of his arrest have not yet filtered as colleagues, family members are still to get access to the journalists.

The Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists, Camasej has condemned the arrest and called for the immediate release of the journalist.

This latest arrest comes after freelance journalist Kingsley Njoka is still in detention at the Kondengui Central prison in Yaounde after he was arrested by security forces in Douala in May.

Meanwhile, the dust is still to settled over the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi after the French Ambassador to Cameroon Christophe Guilhou revealed the Head of State Paul Biya has agreed to open an investigation into the journalist’s death while in detention.