Cameroon: Security forces carry out house search in Buea

According to sources, there was an impromptu search of houses in Soppo, Buea by security forces after they were tipped of the presence of Ambazonia fighters in the area.

Residents confirm the military is checking Identity Cards in each home from Campaign Street One to Seven.

“We don’t know why houses and ID cards are being checked but we are all indoors and scared” reported one Soppo resident.

The search started with Barrister Agbor Balla’s office.” Another Soppo resident hinted.

As a matter of fact, some military men encircled the office of Bar. Agbor Felix Balla, this morning while he was still home.

The Barrister, reports say expressed disappointment for such an action promising to issue an official statement only after visiting the office.

No one knows the reason behind the search, but meantime, Streets and markets remain empty today, as the people observe the ghost town day.