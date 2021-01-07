Cameroon: Security forces deactivate explosive in Kumba

Published on 07.01.2021 at 18h04 by journal du Cameroun

Security forces in the South West region Thursday January 7 deactivated an improvised explosive device discovered in Kumba suspected to have been implanted by separatist fighters.

The locally made bomb was discovered buried near a Newspaper Kiosk.

Following this discovery, security forces cleared the streets to disarm the device.

This is the second time an explosive device is discovered in the city of Kumba. A first one was uncovered recently at a filling station few metres away from the Kumba police station.

This discovery comes a day after an improvised explosive device reportedly implanted by separatist fighters in Momo, North West region detonated, killing five persons, including four soldiers and the Momo Divisional Delegate for Communication, Rebecca Jeme.