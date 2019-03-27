Cameroon: Security forces foil attempt by armed men to kidnap teacher in Buea

Security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of armed men to kidnap a teacher in a secondary school in Buea, South West Region of Cameroon, sources have said.

Sources say a group of armed men stormed the Saint Theresa Secondary School in the outskirts of Buea on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m in an attempt to kidnap the Principal as they fired shots in the air.

Security forces on patrol were immediately alerted and stormed the area which led to a shoot out forcing students to take refuge under their benches as the whole area was plunged into panic.

The area has since been cordoned off from the public as security forces patrol the area.

Kidnappings have gained grounds in Buea in recent days in the two English speaking regions of the country. Twenty members of the University of Buea football team were abducted and released last week same as the then coach of Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda, Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso. On the other hand, the former Secretary of State in charge of Penitentiary Affairs Emmanuel Ngaffesson is still in the keeping of his kidnappers.