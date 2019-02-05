Cameroon: Security forces kill two separatist fighters in Mbengwi

At least two suspected armed separatist fighters were killeed on Tuesday January 5 in Mbengwi, Momo Division of the North West region, security sources have confirmed.

The two men were killed as they reportedly attacking the Divisional Office who also house a police detachment in the locality.

Alerted, a joint team from the police, gendarmes and the Rapid Intervention Batallion struck back, killing the two before the others succeeded to escape, security sources said.

A gun and amunition were seized while the wndow of the Divisional office were shattered by bullets fired in though nobody was wounded in the office, sources added.