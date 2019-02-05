Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Security forces kill two separatist fighters in Mbengwi

Published on 06.02.2019 at 00h15 by Journalducameroun

Gun seized in Mbengwi

At least two suspected armed separatist fighters were killeed on Tuesday January 5 in Mbengwi, Momo Division of the North West region, security sources have confirmed.

The two men were killed as they reportedly attacking the Divisional Office who also house a police detachment in the locality.

Alerted, a joint team from the police, gendarmes and the Rapid Intervention Batallion struck back, killing the two before the others succeeded to escape, security sources said.

A gun and amunition were seized while the wndow of the Divisional office were shattered by bullets fired in though nobody was wounded in the office, sources added.

 

 

